Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:38 PM

Police arrest four drug peddlers

Police taking action against anti social elements have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas and recovered 2.8 kg charas , 6 bottles of liquor , 120 gram heroin and a revolver from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Police taking action against anti social elements have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas and recovered 2.8 kg charas , 6 bottles of liquor , 120 gram heroin and a revolver from their possession .

According to Police, the arrested accused included Shahid Mehmood r/o Hazro , Nasir Hayat r/o Haripur , Muhammad Ejaz r/o Hasanabdal and Taimoor r/o Jand .

Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars .

