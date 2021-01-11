Police arrest four drug peddlers

Police taking action against anti social elements have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas and recovered 2.8 kg charas , 6 bottles of liquor , 120 gram heroin and a revolver from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Police taking action against anti social elements have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas and recovered 2.8 kg charas , 6 bottles of liquor , 120 gram heroin and a revolver from their possession .

According to Police, the arrested accused included Shahid Mehmood r/o Hazro , Nasir Hayat r/o Haripur , Muhammad Ejaz r/o Hasanabdal and Taimoor r/o Jand .

Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars .