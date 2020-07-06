Police arrest four drug peddlers, liquor,gutkaa recovered

Police in its ongoing crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered gutka and illicit liquor from their possession

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police in its ongoing crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered gutka and illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details on the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas hawed Baloch, SHO kot Ghulam Muhammad acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction near irrigation Bungalow and railway station and arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Danish Qureshi and Muhammad Akram Rajput and recovered 20 liters illicit liquor from them.

Separately SHO Tando Jan Muhammad conducted a raid in limits of sam nullah mori and arrested two suspects Ali and Atta Muhammad and seized 500 packets of local gutka and impounded a motor cycle.

Cases were registered under the Narcotics substance Act.