Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered illegal liquor.

SHO Tando Jam police station Inspector Muhammad Aslam Balo along with his staff took action near Mughal Kot on Link Road and arrested two drug suppliers Amjad Hussain Nizamani and Shahnawaz Hussain Nizamani and recovered 20 liters of raw liquor from their possession

In another drive, SHO Husru police station Inspector Maqsood Raza Manganhar along with his staff conducted a raid and held a drug peddler Asad Khoso from Goth Pulio Khoso and recovered 10 liters of raw liquor from their possession.

In-charge Seri check post Atta Muhammad Kaka along with his staff conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested drug dealer Irshad Mallah in Sher Mallah village and seized 5 liters of raw liquor from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the arrested accused in the relevant police stations.

