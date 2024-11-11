Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Recover Mainpuri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession,

The Station House officer (SHO) G.O.

R police station Inspector Washdev acting on a tip-off along with staff arrested four drug peddlers Fida Hussain Jamali, Sameer Mulla Khel, Abbas Khaskheli and Muhammad rafique and recovered a huge quantity of mainpuri from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.

