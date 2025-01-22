Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Recover Mainpuri

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested drug peddlers and raw material suppliers, recovered mainpuri from their possession.

The Station House officer (SHO) Hatri police station Inspector Muhammad Aslam Abro along with his staff acting on a tip-off arrested three drug peddlers namely Shujait Ansari, Syed Talha and Faizyab and recovered 80kg mainpuri raw material and 200 packets of mainpuri from their possession.

In another drive police arrested an accused Waheed Gopang and recovered 2 kg marijuana from his possession.

Police has registered cases against criminals under narcotics and gutka mainpuri act

