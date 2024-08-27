Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Recover Marijuana, Mainpuri
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered marijuana from their possession.
The police spokesman informed on Tuesday that Station House Officer (SHO) Pinyari Police station Liaquat Ali acting on a tip-off arrested a drug supplier Amir alias anu and recovered 1106 packets of marijuana from his possession.
In another drive police arrested three mainpuri suppliers Danish, Malak Imran Qazi and Umer Farooque near Pinyari Canal near Cameela and recovered 1350 packets of Mainpuri packets from their possession.
Pinyari police have registered cases against criminals under the narcotics and gutka mainpuri act.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi1 hour ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall2 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..3 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station3 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais4 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games4 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission4 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city4 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents4 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'4 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert5 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam5 hours ago