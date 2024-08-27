Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover marijuana, mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Po­lice in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered marijuana from their possession.

The police spokesman informed on Tuesday that Station House Officer (SHO) Pinyari Po­lice station Liaquat Ali acting on a tip-off arrested a drug supplier Amir alias anu and recovered 1106 packets of marijuana from his possession.

In another drive police arrested three mainpuri suppliers Danish, Malak Imran Qazi and Umer Farooque near Pinyari Canal near Cameela and recovered 1350 packets of Mainpuri packets from their possession.

Pinyari police have registered cases against criminals under the narcotics and gutka mainpuri act.