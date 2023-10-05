Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Recovered Marijuana, Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, police on Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, police on Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Amed Shaikh SHO Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmed Chandio under supervision of DSP Market Police Siraj Lashari acting on a tip-off conducted raids in his territorial jurisdiction, arrested four drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of marijuana from their possession.

In first raid drug peddler Mazhar Qureshi was arrested possessing 1350 kg marijuana while in another drive police arrested notorious criminal Fayaz alias Takkar Qureshi having 1400 kg marijuana.

In another drive near OPD incline two notorious criminals Raheel Shaikh and Yaqoob Zanoor were held possessing 8 bottles of liquor. Market Police has registered separate cases under Narcotics act and Hudood Ordinance.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Drugs Hyderabad Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party ..

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spur ..

Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spurious pesticides, fertilizers

2 minutes ago
 PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualificati ..

PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

2 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates UAE Wind Pr ..

37 minutes ago
 Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investm ..

Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investment, says Petroleum Minister

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan intends to develop itself as progressive, ..

Pakistan intends to develop itself as progressive, democratic, peaceful nation: ..

36 minutes ago
UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host ..

UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

37 minutes ago
 Golf: International Series Singapore

Golf: International Series Singapore

36 minutes ago

LESCO recovers Rs 23m from 881 defaulters on 22nd day recovery campaign

40 minutes ago
 765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in ..

765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in three days

40 minutes ago
 PFA stops production at eight water filtration pla ..

PFA stops production at eight water filtration plants

40 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to b ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan