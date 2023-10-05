Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, police on Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, police on Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Amed Shaikh SHO Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmed Chandio under supervision of DSP Market Police Siraj Lashari acting on a tip-off conducted raids in his territorial jurisdiction, arrested four drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of marijuana from their possession.

In first raid drug peddler Mazhar Qureshi was arrested possessing 1350 kg marijuana while in another drive police arrested notorious criminal Fayaz alias Takkar Qureshi having 1400 kg marijuana.

In another drive near OPD incline two notorious criminals Raheel Shaikh and Yaqoob Zanoor were held possessing 8 bottles of liquor. Market Police has registered separate cases under Narcotics act and Hudood Ordinance.

