Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Recovered Mainpuri, Raw Material

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered Manipuri and raw material from their possession.

SHO Pinyari police station acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on the warehouse of notorious mainpuri dealer Safer Bahlem and arrested four accused Tanveer, Shan, Jeshi and Hamza and recovered 800 packets of mainpuri and raw material while their other accomplices managed to escape. Police have registered a case against suspects under Gutka and Manipuri Act.

