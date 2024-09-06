Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers With Six Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest four drug peddlers with six kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in a crackdown on drug peddlers managed to recover six kg charras and arrested four accused including a female, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that R.A.

Bazar, Wah Cantt, Pirwadhai, and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested four drug pushers namely Imran, Abdul Hafeez, Kashif and Rani Bibi, and police recovered total over six kg charras from their possession.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding, actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

24 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

24 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan