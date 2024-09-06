Police arrest four drug peddlers with six kg charras

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in a crackdown on drug peddlers managed to recover six kg charras and arrested four accused including a female, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that R.A.

Bazar, Wah Cantt, Pirwadhai, and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested four drug pushers namely Imran, Abdul Hafeez, Kashif and Rani Bibi, and police recovered total over six kg charras from their possession.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding, actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.