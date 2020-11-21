Police arrest four drug sellers

Police, in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics, arrested four accused on Saturday and recovered 21 pints of whiskey, 50 grams of hashish, 670 packets of contraband gutka from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Police, in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics, arrested four accused on Saturday and recovered 21 pints of whiskey, 50 grams of hashish, 670 packets of contraband gutka from their possession.

According to police, In-charge CIA along with staff, on a tip-off, conducted raids at different places and apprehended accused Sardaro s/o Majnoo Meghwar with 21 pints of whiskey, Vishno s/o Sajjan Meghawar with 50 grams of hashish, Muhabat Ali s/o Hashim Junejo with 420 Safina gutka and Ramesh Kumar s/o Khemoo Meghwar with 250 packets of Safina gutka.