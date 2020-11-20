Police arrest four drugs peddlers

Tharparkar police Friday rounded up four drugs peddlers and recovered 105 litre raw wine, 525 contraband Gutka and 80 grams hashish from their possessions

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police Friday rounded up four drugs peddlers and recovered 105 litre raw wine, 525 contraband Gutka and 80 grams hashish from their possessions.

According to police, Bahaduro Bheel, resident of Babhtion Bheel was arrested with 70 litres of liquor, Muhammad Hanif s/o Allah Dino Mahar resident of Kharoro was nabbed with 80 grams hashish, Jethanand s/o Baharo Meghwar with 525 packets of Gutka and Parkash Alias Janwar Bajir arrested with 35 litre raw wine.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.