Police arrest four for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested four accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Jatli police in an operation conducted a raid and held four accused, namely Talha, Saad Jameel, Naqash and Sikandar for carrying illegal weapons and recovered three 12-bore rifles, two pistols and ammunition from their possession.

He said that the vehicle being used by the accused was also impounded.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process, he added.