Police arrest four for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested four accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that City, Bani, Taxila and Mandra police in their ongoing operations held four accused, namely Allah Rakha, Waseem, Aqeel, and Shoaib for possessing illegal weapons and recovered four 30-bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.