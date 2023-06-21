UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest four for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested four accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that City, Bani, Taxila and Mandra police in their ongoing operations held four accused, namely Allah Rakha, Waseem, Aqeel, and Shoaib for possessing illegal weapons and recovered four 30-bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi Taxila From

Recent Stories

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

58 minutes ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

1 hour ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.