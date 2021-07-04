Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in the crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up four persons from different areas and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police arrested Furqan Fareed for possessing a 30 bore pistol.

Civil Line police also rounded up an accused namely Muhammad Dawood for having a 9mm pistol.

Rawat police held Asim Ghafoor for carrying a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Kalar Syedan police sent behind the bars an accused namely Ijaz Ahmed and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.