Police Arrest Four For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up four persons from different areas and recovered three 223 bore rifles, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Chontra police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested four persons namely Muhammad Riaz, Abdul Khaliq, Muhammad Ilyas and Aman Akbar and recovered three 223 bore rifles, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.

He said and informed that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind the bars.

