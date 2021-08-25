UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up four persons from different areas and recovered four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that Westridge, Mandra, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police held Allah Wasia, Bilal Nazir, Adeel Ullah and Husnain Ali and recovered four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

