Police Arrest Four For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police held an accused namely Afzal Shakeel for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Mandra police arrested Abdul Wahad with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Jatli police rounded up an accused namely Naveed for possessing a 30 bore pistol and rounds.

Patriata police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from the possession of an accused namely Muhammad Mumtaz.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

