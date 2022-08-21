Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, and Civil Lines police held Zafran, Amir, Qadir and Muhammad Yousaf on recovery of four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict actions were being taken against lawbreakers.