Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan on Monday conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan, Westridge, Wah Cantt, and Saddar Baroni police held Muzamil, Muhammad Amir, Qasim, and Nazir Ahmed on recovery of four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.