Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Wah Cantt and Kahuta police rounded up Rashid, Husnain, Talha and Ali Haider and recovered four 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

He said that strict action by the law on the directives of the SSP was being taken against the lawbreakers and the operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

He further informed that in an operation, Naseerabad police foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and arrested Hassan Khan with 220 flour bags.