Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing weapons, ammunition, and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Kahuta, and Jatli police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up four accused namely Faisal, Abdullah, Naeem, and Abdul Raheem, and recovered three 30-bore pistols, ammunition, and a dagger.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.