Police Arrest Four For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:05 PM

Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up four persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that Airport, Cantt, Saddar Baroni and Kalar Syedan Police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested four persons namely Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Arslan, Waseem Abbas and Mumtaz Akhtar and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the CPO without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind bars.

