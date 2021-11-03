Police arrest four gamblers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Hasilpur police have arrested four gamblers from outskirts of the city and recovered gambling money from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Hasilpur raided at a den on outskirts of the city and took four alleged gamblers into custody who were engaged in gambling.

The accused were identified as Basheer, Ghulam Sarwar, Iqbal and Ashraf. The police recovered money being used in gambling from their possession.

Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.