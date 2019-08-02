UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Four Gamblers In Dikhan

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Police arrest four gamblers in Dikhan

Yark Police here Friday arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling tools from their procession

According to police, acting on a tip off regarding presence of gamblers at Mehrabi area, Yark police raided the area and arrested four gamblers.

They also recovered bet money and gambling tools from their possession while three gamblers managed to escape from the crime scene.

Police have registered the case against seven gamblers.

