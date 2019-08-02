Police arrest four gamblers in Dikhan

Yark Police here Friday arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling tools from their procession

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Yark Police here Friday arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling tools from their procession.

According to police, acting on a tip off regarding presence of gamblers at Mehrabi area, Yark police raided the area and arrested four gamblers.

They also recovered bet money and gambling tools from their possession while three gamblers managed to escape from the crime scene.

Police have registered the case against seven gamblers.