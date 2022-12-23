UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Gamblers; Recover Rs 15,140 Stake Money

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 15,140 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 15,140 stake money, four mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Banni police conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers namely Toqeer, Shehzad, Hussain and Shehbaz who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money From

Recent Stories

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

11 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

56 minutes ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

2 hours ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.