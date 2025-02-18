Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Gamblers; Recover Rs 15,480 Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 15,400 stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers namely Waqas, Junaid, Talab and Habib, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 15,400, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

