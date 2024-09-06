Police Arrest Four Gamblers; Recover Rs 22300 Stake Money
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 22300 stake money, two mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers namely Sarfraz, Kamran, Zahid and Akhtar, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
Police recovered Rs 22300, two mobile phones, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
