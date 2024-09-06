Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Gamblers; Recover Rs 22300 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 22300 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 22300 stake money, two mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers namely Sarfraz, Kamran, Zahid and Akhtar, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 22300, two mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Nasir Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

24 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

1 day ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan