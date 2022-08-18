Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 41,950 stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 41,950 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers namely Waseem, Imran, Zardad and Abdul Jabbar who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing 'Doli Dana' game.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.