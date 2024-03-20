Police Arrest Four Gamblers, Recover Stake Money
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Police in an ongoing drive launched against criminals claimed to have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.
Police spokesman told here Wednesday that Pinyari police team acting on a tip-off conducted raid and apprehended four gamblers identified as Sajjad Solangi, Abdul Ltif Awan, Muhammad Muzamil Qureshi and Owais Jatoi.
Police have also recovered stake money Rs 3400, and playing cards besides other material used for gambling purpose from their possession and registered a case for further investigation.
