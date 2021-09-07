UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Including Constable For Injuring Four Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Kalar Syedan police have arrested four accused including a police constable who had opened fire and injured four citizens.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident in which four persons, Talib Mehboob, Rizwan, Latif and Shakeel were injured in a firing in Mamiam area of Kalar Syedan.

Kalar Syedan police under the supervision of SHO on the directives of CPO conducted a raid and rounded up four namely Tasadaq Mehmood, Arslan, Ghulam Murtaza and Abdul Qayyum allegedly involved in firing and injuring the citizens.

An accused namely Tasadaq Mehmood is a police constable who has been suspended and the department has started departmental investigation action against him, he added.

CPO said, the accused would be challaned with solid evidence and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the citizens.

