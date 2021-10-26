UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Involved In Exchange Of Firing In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:15 PM

Police arrest four involved in exchange of firing in mardan

Police in a successful operation on Tuesday arrested four members of two armed groups involved in an exchange of firing in the Rustam area

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in a successful operation on Tuesday arrested four members of two armed groups involved in an exchange of firing in the Rustam area.

Rustam Police station said that two armed rival groups were indiscriminately firing on each other over a land dispute, which spread fear and panic in the area.

The police team took timely action and arrested four persons from both sides.

Police also recovered two AK-47 rifles Kalashnikovs, a shotgun, a pistol, and ammunition from the detainees.

Police have registered cases against the arrested accused and sent them to lockup.

