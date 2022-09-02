UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Involved In Looting Relief Goods For Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested four main culprits involved in looting truck carrying relief goods for the flood victims on the road near Pusha Pul in the limits of Yarik Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the sad incident happened on Thursday when a mob looted the vehicle carrying relief goods for the flood victims. The video of the incident gone viral on social media.

District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Najmul Hassain Liaquat had taken strict notice of the incident and directed the officers concerned to take strict action against the culprits involved in this heinous act.

DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan along with his party arrested four main culprits that brutally looted the truck carrying relief supplies to the flood victims. A case was registered against them.

The culprits were identified through the viral video including Hazratullah Wazir, Laeeq Zaman Wazir, Naib Khan Wazir and Shaba Noor Wazir residents of Pandra Mill Pusha Pul.

In a statement, the DSP said that the persons involved in such heinous crimes would not be spared. The rest of the involved people would also be arrested and brought to justice.

