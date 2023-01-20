UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Kite Sellers With 939 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested four kite sellers and confiscated 939 kites and 26 kite flying string rolls from their possession in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan, Saddar Baroni, Westridge and Saddar Wah police stations here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police arrested Huzaifa for having 750 kites while Saddar Baroni police rounded up Shahmir for possessing 105 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls.

Saddar Wah Police netted Usama on recovery of 66 kites while Westridge police arrested Afraz Ali with 18 kites and 15 kite flying string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.

