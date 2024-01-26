Police arrest four kite sellers with over 1000 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday arrested four kite sellers and recovered over 1000 kites and 16 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were making efforts to control kite flying.

He said, Dhamial, Taxila, and Saddar Baroni police arrested four kite sellers namely Tayyab, Naseem, Waqas, and Abdul Moiz and recovered over 1000 kites and 16 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.