Police Arrest Four Kite Sellers With Over 1000 Kites, String Rolls
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday arrested four kite sellers and recovered over 1000 kites and 16 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman.
He informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were making efforts to control kite flying.
He said, Dhamial, Taxila, and Saddar Baroni police arrested four kite sellers namely Tayyab, Naseem, Waqas, and Abdul Moiz and recovered over 1000 kites and 16 kite flying string rolls from their possession.
Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers, he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.
Recent Stories
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven properties sealed for illegal commercialization5 minutes ago
-
Three suspects held after separate police encounters5 minutes ago
-
Medical instruments donated to Allied Hospital16 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits tourist facilitation centers to review arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Liaquat Bagh E-Library to review facilities16 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Peoples Colony, adjoining area16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister offers Jumma prayer in Faisal Mosque26 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan inaugurates 'DG Buzz' at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi36 minutes ago
-
District Administrator distributes poultry packages among Afghan refugees36 minutes ago
-
DC reviews preparations for elections36 minutes ago
-
Mainly very cold weather with isolated light rain predicted in KP36 minutes ago
-
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls45 minutes ago