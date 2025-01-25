Police arrest four kite sellers with over 200 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest four kite sellers on recovery of over 200 kites and nine kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed, that Sadiqabad police arrested two kite sellers namely Umair and Haris and recovered 110 kites and four kite flying string rolls.

Naseerabad police also rounded up a kite seller, Muneeb and recovered 100 kites from his possession.

Pirwadhai police in their raid arrested an accused namely Arshad with 17 kites and four kite flying string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.