Police Arrest Four Kite Sellers With Over 500 Kites, String Rolls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest four kite sellers with over 500 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest four accused and recovered 500 kites and five kite flying string rolls, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to arrest kite sellers and flyers.

He said that Bani police arrested Numan and seized 230 kites and string rolls while Pirwadhai police rounded up Nadeem Ahmed for having 210 kites and three string rolls.

Saddar Wah police netted an accused namely Qadir with 100 kites and Saddar Baroni police arrested Nadeem for possessing 15 kites and a string roll.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of CTP Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are also organizing awareness walks in different areas against kite flying and aerial firing.

The aim of the walks was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.

Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.

Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of the CPO are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, he said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should discourage kite flying.

