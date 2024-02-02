Police Arrest Four Kite Sellers With Over 700 Kites, String Rolls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest four kite sellers on recovery of over 700 kites and kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed, that Cantt police arrested a kite seller namely Mubashir and recovered 300 kites and kite flying string rolls.
Morgah police conducted a raid and netted Abdul Rehman and Latif on recovery of 100 kites and string rolls while Rattaamral police rounded up Shehzad and recovered 310 kites and string rolls from their possession.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.
