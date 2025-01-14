Police arrest four outlaws, recover illegal weapons

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The district police in an operation against illegal weapons on Tuesday arrested four outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possessions.

The police spokesman said Fateh Jang police arrested accused, Husnain Ahmed and recovered a 30-bore pistol with cartridges.

A team of Pindigheb police station arrested an outlaw namely Fizan and recovered 9MM pistols form his possession.

Meanwhile, Hassanabdal police during interrogation recovered a 30-bore pistol from an accused, Muhammad Kamran involved in a murder case.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further probes.

APP/