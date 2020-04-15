Police arrest four persons, fake currency recovered

Police Wednesday arrested four persons for using fake currency from various areas of the district

According to Paharpur Police Station, a police signaled two suspected persons to stop who were trying to escape after sighting the mobile surveillance van.

Police foiled the escape attempt and recovered fake currency of 9000 rupees after overpowering them.

In another incident, police recovered fake currency of Rs 8000 from two persons in Kalagorh area. Cases have been registered against the arrested and investigation is underway.