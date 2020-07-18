UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Four Persons For Breaking Statue

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:09 PM

Police arrest four persons for breaking statue

The police on Saturday arrested four persons for breaking a valuable statue in area of Sazodin Kale Jamal Bagh, district Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday arrested four persons for breaking a valuable statue in area of Sazodin Kale Jamal Bagh, district Mardan .

According to FIR lodged in Saro Shah Police Station stated that the residents were digging in their land and recovered a valuable statue and then broke it into pieces.

Director Archeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Samad Khan while taking action after a video viral on social media, asked Mardan Police to lodged report under the Antiquity Act 2016 against the accused.

The police arrested four persons and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Social Media Mardan Bagh FIR 2016

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

24 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

54 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

Disinfectant spray launched in Hub Cattle Market t ..

6 seconds ago

Ebola cases rise in new DR Congo outbreak

7 seconds ago

UN Chief Calls for 'New Social Contract' Amid Pand ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.