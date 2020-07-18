Police arrest four persons for breaking statue

The police on Saturday arrested four persons for breaking a valuable statue in area of Sazodin Kale Jamal Bagh, district Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday arrested four persons for breaking a valuable statue in area of Sazodin Kale Jamal Bagh, district Mardan .

According to FIR lodged in Saro Shah Police Station stated that the residents were digging in their land and recovered a valuable statue and then broke it into pieces.

Director Archeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Samad Khan while taking action after a video viral on social media, asked Mardan Police to lodged report under the Antiquity Act 2016 against the accused.

The police arrested four persons and further investigation is underway.