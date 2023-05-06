Police arrest four persons, recover arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Mathra police during crackdown on criminals arrested four persons and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession, said spokesman of police on Saturday.

Police team led by SHO Javed Marwat, arrested Asif, Bilal, Kifayat and Yasir Hussain and recovered two Kalashnikovs, two pistols, rounds and narcotics of thousands of rupees from their possession.

The police registered cases and started investigation.