Police Arrest Four POs
Gunjmandi Police of Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested four proclaimed offenders
According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police conducted a raid and arrested Hamid a PO wanted in a case registered in 2019 while Sadiqabad police also rounded up another PO namely Ehtesham wanted in a murder case.
Chontra police held Waheed who was an accused in a case registered in 2014 while Sadiqabad police netted another PO namely Ehtesham allegedly involved in shooting and injuring three persons identified as Bilal, Qasim and Zubair.