Police Arrest Four POs

Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:32 PM

Police arrest four POs

Gunjmandi Police of Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested four proclaimed offenders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Gunjmandi Police of Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested four proclaimed offenders.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police conducted a raid and arrested Hamid a PO wanted in a case registered in 2019 while Sadiqabad police also rounded up another PO namely Ehtesham wanted in a murder case.

Chontra police held Waheed who was an accused in a case registered in 2014 while Sadiqabad police netted another PO namely Ehtesham allegedly involved in shooting and injuring three persons identified as Bilal, Qasim and Zubair.

