Police Arrest Four POs, Five Gamblers In Separate Raids

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) ::District police here Tuesday arrested five gamblers, four proclaimed offenders and a drug peddler in separate raids in different areas.

According to police spokesman, Kulachi police raided at a house located in Mohalla Sakhi and arrested five persons busy in gambling and recovered Rs15,000 bet-money from their possessions. The accused were identified as Jahanzeb, Amin Jan, Gulzaman, Amanuallah and Mithal Khan.

Muhammad Rehan who was wanted in attempt to murder case has been apprehended with recovery of a pistol used in the offense.

Complainant Ehsanullah in his report stated that he was present in his shop located in Muslim Bazaar when accused Mohammad Rehan alias Bobby opened an indiscriminate firing at him over a petty dispute that resulted his body's injuries.

Similarly, an alleged drug peddler Faisal Shehzad has been arrested after recovery of 1200 grams hashish from his pocket.

The accused Rehmatullah, Musa Kaleem and Abdul charged in murder of a 27-year-old man and injuring three others on March 23, 2020 were also arrested by Cantt. police station.

