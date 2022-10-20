UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four POs Wanted In Different Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases registered in Saddar Wah, Civil Lines, Airport and R.A.Bazar Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, four POs namely Qayyum, Haris, Saqib and Sheroz were sent behind the bars.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue against POs.

