Police arrest four POs wanted in different cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police managed to arrest two accused namely Nasir and Bilal, wanted in an attempt to murder case.

In another raid, Civil Lines police also rounded up an accused namely Abdul Aziz wanted in a case.

New Town Police conducted a raid and netted a PO, Ghulam Murtaza wanted in a case registered in 2021.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.