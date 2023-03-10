UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four POs Wanted In Different Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest four POs wanted in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman.

He said Taxila police managed to arrest an accused namely Umar who was a PO and wanted in an attempt to murder case registered three days ago and two separate murder cases registered in February and September 2022.

He was allegedly involved in two murder cases of Danish and Adil, killed over old enmity.

The spokesman informed that Rawat police in their operation arrested three POs namely Ghulam Rasool, Abdullah and Sher Muhammad, wanted in an attempt to murder and a murder case registered on February 6 this year.

Two accused wanted in the same case namely Sardar Khan and Haider were sent behind the bars earlier.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

