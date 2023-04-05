Close
Police Arrest Four POs Wanted In Different Crime Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in various crime cases.

According to a police spokesman, Bani and Waris Khan police in a joint operation arrested two accused namely Waqar Ahmed and Tahir Mehboob, wanted in different crime cases of heinous nature.

Rawalpindi district police rounded up two accused namely Sajid and Jahanzaib, wanted in two cases registered in Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police stations.

The spokesman said that the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the relevant officials to accelerate the ongoing operations against POs and the most wanted criminals.

