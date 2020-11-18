Police arrest four POs wanted in honour killing case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Four suspects allegedly involved in an honour killing case were arrested here on Wednesday from the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, they were wanted in murder case of Rehman Khan and Mamona on October 12 in apparently an honour killing case.

He informed that a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Wah Cantt managed to net four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) namely Umar Khan, Zubair Khan alias Azmaray, Hazrat Khan alias Bila and Khan Wali alias Lahore Khan wanted in the case registered on the application of father of the victim, Rehman Khan.

He said, two accomplices of the killers, identified as Sher Ali and Kabul Khan, were already arrested.

Earlier, CPO Rawalpindi taking notice of this heinous murder had assigned Superintendent of Police Pothohar, Syed Ali to arrest the accused.