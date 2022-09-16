UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four POs Wanted In Murder Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different murder cases registered in Pirwadhai, Murree and Saddar Baroni Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a PO namely Usama Butt wanted in a murder case registered in Pirwadhai police station. Murree police held a PO namely Zain wanted in a murder case.

Similarly, Saddar Baroni police conducted a raid and rounded up Amir and Naseer, two POs wanted in a murder case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation Capt. (r) Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operation against POs and most wanted criminals.

