Police arrest four proclaimed offenders

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested four proclaimed offenders and recovered large quantity of arms and ammunitions from their possession during search operation conducted at Ghazi Khel and Kirmo Khel areas.

According to police, Station House Officer (SHO) Pezu Police Station, Saadullah and his team conducted a crackdown against criminals in the area, arresting four wanted proclaimed offenders who were involved in heinous crimes.

During these raids, the police recovered four pistols, one gun, one rifle and rounds of different bores from their possession.

During raid at Kirmo Khel area, the police arrested Toti Khan, Naseem Khan and Abdullah who were wanted in various criminal cases. While in Ghazi Khel area, the police conducted raids at a hideout and arrested a notorious criminal Naveed Akhtar.